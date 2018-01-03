Every Wednesday is Wine Wednesday with Brian Demay. Listen at 4:15pm as Brian reviews a delicious wine, and gives you the chance to win a great night out – free! If you missed any of Brian’s reviews, click below to catch up. And click below to sign up for your spot at our next wine dinner at The Party Source!
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Gran Passione Rosso
Readers of this blog know how much I love Amarone, an expensive Italian wine from Veneto that dries grapes before they are crushed, resulting in a very rich, very bold red wine. Because the process to make it is so intensive – and very regulated – the wines tend to be more expensive, and therefore…… MORE
Wine Stories #6 – Bubbly!
Brian and Steve talk about bubbly, just in time for NYE: how is it made? When did it start? Plus three delicious examples, a Spanish Cava, an American sparkler made in New Mexico with transplanted vines from Champagne, France, and a French wine that can indeed be called Champagne! Here are the wines we discussed:… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Gruet Blanc de Noirs
The United States is one of the top wine-producing countries in the world. Every state in the union makes wine, but not every state makes world-class wine. We tend to think of California, Washington State or Oregon for those; but what about New Mexico? This week’s featured wine is a sparkler from Albuquerque, with grapes harvested…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Marichal Tannat
Over the years I have tried some interesting wines, with names I had never heard before. Tannat, for example. This is a french grape whose name translated means “tannin,” which is the taste you get from a grape’s seeds, stem and skin. As I have found, making wines of my own, there’s a lot more to…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Dashe Zinfandel
There are so many California Zinfandels available at rock-bottom prices these days that it becomes difficult to even distinguish between them. They’re all big, fruity, and to be quite honest: bland and one-note. That is not the case with the 2014 Dry Creek Zinfandel from Dashe Cellars. This Oakland based winery takes a definitive non-industrial…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Santo Cristo Garnacha Seleccion
In certain smaller communities in Europe, it takes a village to make wine. Local farmers grow grapes and bring them to the winemaker, who then picks the best lots for what he or she may be making and pays the farmers accordingly. For all the romance and history of wine, the bottom line is you…… MORE
Wine Stories #5 – Holiday Wines
In this episode of Wine Stories, Brian Demay and Steve Tartaglia, wine manager and sommelier from The Party Source, discuss three wines that would go well with whatever is on your holiday table: ham, turkey, cranberry, potatoes, and more! Here are the wines we discuss: … MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Freakshow Red Blend
I admit freely that I am a big fan of Michael David Winery. As a matter of fact, I have liked every single Michael David wine I have tried, which is a rarity for me. Named after winemaking brothers Michael and David Phillips, the winery truly put Lodi on the national wine map with the success of…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Meiomi Pinot Noir
With Thanksgiving coming up, everyone always asks: what wines pair well with turkey? Some say Rosé, others say Zinfandel or Gewurtztraminer, but lately I go for a nice Pinot Noir. So let’s talk about the hottest selling Pinot in America right now, Meiomi. If you’ve seen this on a restaurant wine list but haven’t tried it yet,…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Hahn Estates Cabernet
There are wines that you save for special occasions, and wines you buy repeatedly because they are a good value, and of reliable quality. The Hahn Estates Cabernet is an everyday wine, always reasonably priced, and always good quality. Whenever I see the red rooster on the label I pick up a bottle. So why the…… MORE
Wine Stories Podcast – Pinot Noir
Brian Demay and sommelier Steve Tartaglia talk about Pinot Noir: why is it called that? Why did the Roman army stop bringing their own wine with them when they conquered what is now Burgundy, France? And what do pine cones have to do with anything? Listen and find out! And here are the three wines…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Coppola Black Label Claret
Years ago, there was a restaurant where I would always take out-of-town guests. Aside from reliably good food, the wine we always seemed to settle on was the Francis Ford Coppola Claret. Claret, by the way, is a term originally coined by the British to describe Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines, blended in the classic Bordeaux style. Back in…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Bogle Phantom
I tried Bogle Phantom once before a few years back, and wasn’t wild about it. The 2013 blend was recommended, however, so I decided to give it another shot. I’m glad I did – this is a nice wine! This is an appropriate wine to review, given the season, and would be a great wine to bring…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Dog Point Vineyard Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir is a finicky grape. It’s thin-skinned, requiring extra care when harvesting. Some actually harvest it at night, so the grapes remain cool, and pick by hand, even wearing gloves so the grapes stay as pristine as possible from the vineyard to the winery. When you consider that some of the most expensive wines…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Sinister Hand
Once October hits, it’s always fun to find wines with spooky labels to bring to a Halloween party. This week’s featured wine fits the bill: Sinister Hand, complete with blood dripping from an armored hand. So…what is the story behind the name? Owen Roe Winery writes, “during the 17th century, the O’Neills and O’Reillys were…… MORE
Wine Stories #2: Amarone
And the wine that Brian and Steve talk about in this podcast is the Rengo Amarone.… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Pere Ventura Cava Tresor Reserva
I have been on a Spanish wine kick lately. It seems that Spain has an abundance of delicious, quality wines that are quite reasonably priced, especially when you compare them to higher-end French and Italian wines. This week, let’s talk about a delicious sparkler from Pere Ventura winery. First, a little translation: “Cava” means cave…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Sean Minor Nicole Marie Blend
A juicy, delicious Napa Valley red blend at a reasonable price!… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: The Franc, Cosentino Winery
My wine career began in Virginia about 20 years ago. I had just moved from Ohio to Charlottesville, and toured a winery there with my wife. We both fell in love with the rolling hills, the rows of vines, the Blue Ridge mountains in the distance, and the whole idea of wine and winemaking. It wasn’t…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Lapostolle Cuvée Alexandre Syrah
One of the great things about Wine Spectator is that all their ratings are based on “blind tasting,” i.e. the critics do not know anything about the wines they rate, so they are not influenced by the label, the maker, or if they advertise with the magazine. I can tell you from experience that blind…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Double T Napa Red
One of my fondest memories is standing in a courtyard in Napa’s Trefethen Vineyards, watching David Gray sing “Babylon” on an outdoor stage surrounded by beautiful trees, while yellow leaves softly fell around us. It was one of those magical moments that, for me, always seems to involve wine. Trefethen is an iconic vineyard in Napa…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Colossal Reserva
Whenever possible I like to try wines from regions with which I am not familiar. When it comes to Portugal, we all know Port, the wine they are known for, but Portugal has been producing wines for over 4000 years. Evidence of wine making has been found there starting around 2000 B.C. by the Phoenicians. Vines…… MORE
Brian Demay’s Wine Wednesday: Jacob Heims Riesling
Not long ago I found out that some relatives of mine own a winery in Germany, and they specialize in Riesling. (I knew wine was in my blood!) My mother is from Bavaria, and I have not been there to visit her side of the family since I was a kid. Now I have another…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Rengo Amarone
One cold day about 10 years ago my wife and I were at a wine tasting in New York. We tasted a lot of wines that day, none were particularly good. A friend of ours said “When you’re done, come on over to the bar.” We did, and he and his friend had open a…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Concha y Toro Cabernet Sauvignon
The curse of the humble wine enthusiast is this: as your appreciation for good wine grows, the cost to obtain “good” wine rises. As much as I would enjoy drinking fine Napa Cabernet or French Bordeaux every night, I am more than likely drinking a solid bargain wine instead. And that, in a nutshell, is why…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Veleta Roble Cabernet
When you think of wine-producing countries, France usually comes to mind first, but no country has more vineyards than Spain. And Spain is where you’ll find some of the most innovative and surprisingly affordable wines in the world. Case in point: Veleta’s Roble Cabernet. Almost 20 years ago the Palomar family founded Veleta Winery in…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Penya Rosé
This week’s featured wine is a Rosé from the Languedoc region of France, 30 miles north of Spain. The village in Rousillon where the grapes were grown used to be part of Spain in the 17th Century, and Penya is its traditional Catalan name. There are still so many misconceptions about Rosé, so allow me to clear…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Ateo Cabernet Merlot
At our last wine party, we talked about the difference between “old world” and “new world” wines. In the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and other non-European wine regions, the wines tend to be ready-to-drink. You can sip a lush Shiraz from Australia with or without food, for example, whereas a dry Italian Chianti will taste…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Ocaso Malbec Gran Reserva
This week our wine travels take us to South America, to the Mendoza region of Argentina, in the east foothills of the Andes mountains. Here, the most popular wine variety is, by far, Malbec, and has been for decades. Although the grape originated in southwest France, it was brought to South America in the 1860s…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Selbach Riesling
This week’s feature is the 2014 Selbach Riesling. Whenever possible, I like to try wine from regions that are known for that wine. For example, you can’t beat Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa or Bordeaux. Burgundy and Oregon’s Willamette Valley consistently produce top quality Pinot Noir, and there are no better Rieslings in the world than…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Wairau River Pinot Noir
Although wine making in New Zealand began in the early 1800s, it wasn’t until the 1980s that the world took notice. As I have mentioned previously, the wine that put NZ on the map was Sauvignon Blanc, but lately there have been some very nice 90+ point Pinot Noirs, including this week’s featured wine, from…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Allegrini Valpolicella
It’s time to delve into the sometimes confusing world of Italian wines. Like France, Italy generally names its wines by the region in which it is grown. Valpolicella is a region in Northeast Italy, near the border with Austria, which translated means “Valley of many cellars.” The Valpolicella blend is based on three red-wine grape…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: H3 Cabernet
The more Washington State wines I try, the more I realize what a tremendous value they are. Recently my wife and I tasted a series of California Cabs thinking we’d find another favorite. None came close to this week’s feature, the H3 Cabernet from Columbia Crest winery, one of the best Cabernet values I have ever seen.…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: King Estate Pinot Gris
At our last wine party at Seasons 52, someone asked “if I order Pinot, what will the server bring me?” It was an interesting question, because when you think “Pinot” the wine that probably comes to mind is Pinot Noir, a very popular red wine. But the fact is there are many different varieties: Pinot…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Ca’ Momi Rosso
I walked into my favorite wine shop a few weeks ago, and the wine steward said to me “we just got a shipment of Ca’ Momi Rosso in!” Apparently this wine is very popular with their clientele, although I had never heard of it. I asked him what it was, and he said “it’s a…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Coppola Sofia Rosé
On a hot summer day, enjoying a heavy red wine gets a little harder. Admittedly, on days like this, I will often crank up the AC and still pour myself a nice Cabernet! But there’s something about sitting outside, feeling a warm summer breeze, and lifting a glass of crisp, chilled Rosé to your lips.…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Black Stallion Chardonnay
When I first started studying wine, I was not a fan of Chardonnay. Every one I tasted then was over-oaked. Oak was literally all I could taste, and that appeared to be the style at the time, so I basically wrote it off completely. That was a youthful mistake, because Chardonnay is one of the…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Kung Fu Girl Riesling
I am a big fan of German Riesling, from the Mosel River Valley. It is, in my opinion, the best example of what Riesling should be, and almost a miracle, when you consider how far north the vineyards lie! Thanks to south-facing vineyards which are extremely steep, and angled to catch every ray of sun,…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Gorú “Mad Hairy Fella”
Every now and then you see a wine label and you simply have to buy the bottle. The price tag on Gorú red wine from Spain was reasonable, so I took the gamble. Was the risk worth it? 100% YES! I have been on a win-streak lately with Spanish wines. Gorú is a delicious blend of…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Once the weather gets warmer, it’s hard to beat a nice Sauvignon Blanc. Done right, the balance between fruitiness and acidity is perfectly refreshing. Sadly, most inexpensive Sauvignon Blancs either have no flavor, or basically taste like sweet fruit juice. Kim Crawford’s Sauvignon Blanc is a happy exception, and delivers perfect flavor at a very…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Educated Guess Cabernet
One of the fun things about reviewing wines is being able to try new ones. I have my favorites, the bottles I always try to buy when I’m out, but I always make a point to find wines and varieties that I haven’t tried to, as they say, “expand my palate.” I research what I…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Bodegas Breca Garnacha
When you ask yourself what country devotes the most land to vineyards, which comes to mind? France, certainly, possibly the United States, but the fact is the country with the most land devoted to vineyards is Spain, and it’s really not even close. Spain has over 10,000 square miles of vineyards, nearly 3 million acres!…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Seghesio Zinfandel
The best wines I have tried have most often resulted from someone’s recommendation, and that is the case with this week’s wine, the 2013 Seghesio Zinfandel from California’s Sonoma County. My advice: get to know your local wine merchant, the wine person at a restaurant you like, or even someone online. Tell them what you…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Tenshen Red Wine
When it’s cold outside, I want a roaring fire, and a bold red wine with zing. That’s what you get with Tenshen, a delicious red blend from winemaker Joey Tensley, who has a reputation for big Syrah-based wines out of Santa Barbara, Tenshen is an interesting wine, because the blend changes year to year based…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Drops Of Jupiter Red
A few years back I was introduced to Pat Monahan and Jimmy Stafford of Train. Before that time I had no idea that Jimmy, guitarist and founding member, loved wine as much as he did. We put together a wine tasting at a local winery, and they signed autographs for fans. Jimmy dutifully went from…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Hanover Winery Cabernet Sauvignon
My interest in wine started after a visit to a local winery over 20 years ago. That initial behind-the-scenes visit sparked pilgrimages to every winery within a 100-mile radius of where I lived at that time. Since then, wherever I have moved, visiting the local wineries has always been one of the first things to do; and…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: 7 Deadly Zins
I have a weakness for Michael David wines. Year after year, they are of consistent quality and deliciousness, whether it’s the previously reviewed Petite Petit, the Freakshow cabernet and red blends, or this week’s featured wine: 7 Deadly Zins. When I first started trying Michael David wines, I thought there was just one genius winemaker…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Bogle Essential Red
One of my co-workers asked me “what is a good red-blend, not sweet, but not too dry, for around $10 that I can get at Kroger?” I like easy questions like this: Bogle Essential Red. As much as I would love drinking expensive bottles of wine every night with dinner, it isn’t feasible. So I…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Clos du Val Cabernet
A wine from Napa Valley that gets 94 points or higher is generally going to set you back about $100, and possibly more. That’s just how it is. You can find a lot of Napa wines rated around 90 points that are reasonably priced, but 94 and above is a supreme achievement, and is priced…… MORE
Brian’s Wine Wednesday: 1000 Stories Zinfandel
Welcome to the newest trend in wine and beer: bourbon barrel aging. Most red wines are aged in oak barrels already, why not in charred bourbon barrels, for a more interesting flavor? To be clear, no whiskey is being added to the wine, they are just aging the juice in re-purposed barrels that had been…… MORE