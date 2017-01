Producer Zach was talking to a friend to congratulate him because the Atlanta Falcons are going to the championship and that’s his friend’s favorite team. In fact, Zach’s buddy is planning on buying tickets to the game and Producer Zach wanted to know how he could afford it. His friend is using the money he saved for his girlfriend’s engagement ring on the game. Listen to Bob and Marianne’s reaction to this.

We asked our listeners what they thought of this guy’s friend.