Oscar Nominations 2017 Here!

(CNN) – La La Land led this morning’s Oscar nominations with a remarkable 14 nods. Damien Chazelle’s love letter to classic Hollywood musicals is now tied with Titanic and All About Eve as one of the most nominated films of all time.
The 2017 Oscars will take place on February 26 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight
Best Director
- Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)
- Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)
- La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
- Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
- Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)
Best Actor In A Leading Role
- Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
- Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
- Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
- Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best Actress In A Leading Role
- Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
- Ruth Negga (Loving)
- Natalie Portman (Jackie)
- Emma Stone (La La Land)
- Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
- Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
- Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)
- Dev Patel (Lion)
- Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
- Viola Davis (Fences)
- Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
- Nicole Kidman (Lion)
- Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
- Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)
Best Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
- La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
- The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
- Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
- 20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
- Fences (August Wilson)
- Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
- Lion (Luke Davies)
- Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)
Best Cinematography
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Best Original Score
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Best Animated Feature
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As A Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Best Film Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
Best Original Song
- ‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ (La La Land)
- ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ (Trolls)
- ‘City Of Stars’ (La La Land)
- ‘The Empty Chair’ (Jim: The James Foley Story)
- ‘How Far I’ll Go’ (Moana)
Best Documentary Feature
- Fire At Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- OJ: Made in America
- 13th
Best Documentary Short
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Best Foreign Language Film
- Land Of Mine
- A Man Called Ove
- The Salesman
- Tanna
- Toni Erdmann
Best Live Action Short
- Ennemis Interieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
Best Animated Short Film
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Best Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Best Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail Caesar
- La La Land
- Passengers
Best Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Best Makeup and Hair Design
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad