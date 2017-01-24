Oscar Nominations 2017 Here!

(CNN) – La La Land led this morning’s Oscar nominations with a remarkable 14 nods. Damien Chazelle’s love letter to classic Hollywood musicals is now tied with Titanic and All About Eve as one of the most nominated films of all time.

The 2017 Oscars will take place on February 26 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)

Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester By The Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Original Song

‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ (La La Land)

‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ (Trolls)

‘City Of Stars’ (La La Land)

‘The Empty Chair’ (Jim: The James Foley Story)

‘How Far I’ll Go’ (Moana)

Best Documentary Feature

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Foreign Language Film

Land Of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar

La La Land

Passengers

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Makeup and Hair Design