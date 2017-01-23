This Valentine’s Day, give your sweetheart an unforgettable experience: The Warm 98.5 Valentine’s Daytime Date! On Tuesday, February 14th, Bob and Marianne will take you along as we surprise your spouse or loved one at work, kidnap them for the day, and send you BOTH on a magical day of romance!

First, we have Valentine’s Day covered with a $1,500 dollar gift card from James Free Jewelers, 9555 Main Street in Old Montgomery! Then, we’ll whisk you away in a limousine from A SAVANNAH NITE LIMOUSINE SERVICES, to a romantic couple’s massage at The Woodhouse Day Spa – Voted best of the City! Then, it’s off to Stone Creek Dining Company, for a delicious lunch of Innovative Cuisine in an upscale casual atmosphere. Your sweetheart also gets flowers and chocolates – and then, we bring you BACK to our studios to talk about your date on-air with Brian Demay!

To win our Valentine’s Daytime Date, tell us who you’d want to spend this incredible day with, and why.