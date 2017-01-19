Check Out a Ton of Pixar Movie Easter Eggs

Pixar movies always have “Easter eggs” in them, linking them to other Pixar movies. And there may not be any that fans haven’t already found. But Pixar put a video together that’s pretty cool anyway.

They didn’t show every Easter egg in every movie, but they showed a link connecting every Pixar movie to the one before it from last year’s “Finding Dory” all the way back to “Toy Story” in 1995. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Pixar says they’re going overboard with Easter eggs for “Toy Story 4” – quote, “We’re pulling out the stops to put stuff from all of our films into that.”