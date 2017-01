Marianne was talking to a friend on the phone and apparently, her husband is getting mad because she said she would take down the Christmas decorations but still hasn’t. It’s January 19th, come on girl. But then Marianne and Producer Zach both had something to admit about their decorations. Click below to listen.

We asked our listeners to fess up and tell us if they still had their decorations up. One woman told us about her decorations from last year and we were stunned.