Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Sean Minor Nicole Marie Blend

I love the story of Sean Minor wines. Here’s a hard-working guy who was toiling in the Napa vineyards for over 20 years, and making some delicious, well-regarded wines – but for others. Sean worked for notable wineries King Estate Winery and Renwood, but wanted to do his own thing, so in 2005 founded Four Bears Winery and Sean Minor Wines. The “four bears” are named for Sean’s four children, and the wine I’m reviewing today is named after his wife, Nicole Marie.

I belong to a few California wine clubs, and these days if you want a good red blend from Napa Valley, you can expect to pay somewhere in the $40 to $50 range, and often more, so I was skeptical when I picked up a bottle of the Nicole Marie blend. How good could it be at $19? Well, I’m happy to report this is a delicious blend of mostly Merlot, with Zinfandel, Petite Verdot, and Petite Sirah. It was bolder than I expected, considering there is no Cab in this blend, and exceptionally juicy. The complex flavors of dark cherry, dark chocolate, strawberry and spicy oak were unexpected, but very welcome, with more tart strawberry and cocoa on a lingering finish. This was a deliciously unexpected wine at a nice price that I am going to add to my wine fridge ASAP.

On my five-cork scale based on taste and value, the 2013 Sean Minor Nicole Marie red blend gets 3.75 corks!

If you’d like to try interesting wines like this, please join me at our next private wine party at Prime Cincinnati on January 25th! I’m hosting a three course wine dinner, featuring delicious wines expertly paired with small plate meals prepared by a master chef. There will be some cool prizes to win, too, so listen Wednesday at 4:15 to win your spot on the guest list, or click here for a chance to win!

If you definitely just want to go, make a reservation now here. I hope to see you there!