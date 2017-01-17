Chair Today – Gone Tomorrow

Producer Zach and his domestic partner Sara got a new couch back in November. Last week they ordered a chaise lounge to add onto the couch so both Sara and Zach could sprawl out. Once the couch was fully assembled Sara remarked that now they can finally get rid of his ugly old recliner. Here is a picture of it below.

Producer Zach was crushed by this declaration and you can hear him talking about it below.

We asked our listeners for their opinions on what Producer Zach should do about his old disgusting chair and here’s what they had to say.