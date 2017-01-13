According to an article by Time Magazine the guys spend more at a wedding than the woman. Luckily we had a wedding expert in the studio as J.D. Hughes has been known to DJ a wedding or two. Marianne and Zach shared some stories about some of their costly wedding expenses.
It Is More Expensive To Be A Groomsmen Than A Bridesmaid
