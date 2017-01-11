Monopoly Is Introducing New Tokens Including a Hashtag, a Scooter, and Four Emoji Faces

Hasbro just announced they’re going to be making a bunch of new tokens for Monopoly to replace the classics like the top hat, thimble, and wheelbarrow.

Fortunately, the new tokens aren’t going to be permanent at least, not yet. For now, they’re just appearing in a new edition of Monopoly called “Token Madness.”

They created a website where everyone can vote on the tokens they want to see in the new game. Here are some of the options:

A hashtag sign, a TV, a Tyrannosaurus rex, an old-school Zack Morris cell phone, sunglasses, a scooter, a roller skate, a record player, a rubber ducky, and four different emoji faces: Smiling face, winking and smiling, kissing face, and the face that’s laughing with tears. You can vote at VoteMonopoly.com.