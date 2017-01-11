Brian’s Wine Wednesday: 1000 Stories Zinfandel

Welcome to the newest trend in wine and beer: bourbon barrel aging. Most red wines are aged in oak barrels already, why not in charred bourbon barrels, for a more interesting flavor? To be clear, no whiskey is being added to the wine, they are just aging the juice in re-purposed barrels that had been used to age bourbon whiskey in the past. I have tasted several wines lately that tried this approach, but this was by far my favorite.

1000 Stories took Zinfandel grapes from California’s Mendocino, Dry Creek Valley, Lodi and Colusa County regions, and blended it with Syrah and Petite Sirah, then aged it for 6 months first in regular oak barrels, then in bourbon barrels. The result? Bold flavors of raspberry jam, raisin and fig, with a delicious spicy finish. Throughout each sip is a smoky quality which is very unique; definitely something different to try tonight with dinner! This wine is a winner, and can be found everywhere for around $16 a bottle, and sometimes less on sale.

On my five-cork scale based on taste and value, the 2014 1000 Stories Zinfandel gets 4 corks!

