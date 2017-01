Marianne was out to dinner with a friend and her kid, and while at the restaurant the Mom pulled out a Tupperware container of food and asked the waiter to warm it up in a microwave. Apparently, her kid is such a picky eater they won’t eat anything on the menu. Bob and Producer Zach gave their opinion of this parenting technique.

We asked our listeners what they thought about the parent’s choice to bring food to the restaurant.