A mom in Utah who has two-year-old quadruplets needed a break the other day. So she locked herself in her walk-in pantry so she could eat a piece of licorice in peace. Now the video she posted of it is blowing up online.

It’s called “Sums Up Motherhood in 34 Seconds”. Make sure you watch till the end when she checks the gap at the bottom of the door to see if they’re gone.