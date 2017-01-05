Every year on my show I talk about the Ancient Law of Abundance. The idea dates back over 2,000 years, and is supposed to guarantee financial prosperity in the coming year. The idea is similar to the law of attraction: i.e., thinking about something brings it to you.

A lot of my listeners always call in wanting the info, so here’s what you do, adapted to 2017 technology:

Take a blank check.

Date it with the current date.

Make the check out to yourself.

Use your full legal name.

Leave the dollar box and line blank.

In the memo area write, “Paid in full.”

Sign the check, “Law of Abundance.”

That’s it! You will need to keep the check with you at all times in the New Year (except when bathing and sleeping). You have until the first new moon of the year, which is Friday, January 27, 2016, to make out the check, and put it in your wallet or purse.

For what it’s worth, I do this every year. I figure, it couldn’t hurt, right? They say no goal is ever accomplished without first writing it down. Looking at that check in my wallet every day reminds me of the goal I set, and isn’t believing half the battle?

Good luck! I hope this works for you.