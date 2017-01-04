Brian’s Wine Wednesday: Say Hello To Nero D’Avola

There are grapes we all recognize: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, etc. Then there are grapes that may not be at all familiar. Many have never heard of Nero D’Avola, so let me introduce you.

Nero D’Avola translated means “Black of Avola,” referring to the color of the grape and the town in Sicily where it is said to have originated. It is the most widely planted Sicilian grape, similar in taste to Syrah, and for centuries was only used to blend with other grapes. For many years the reputation of Sicilian wines was bad; for a long time they were still fermenting wines in underground clay pots! But all that is changed now, and Sicilian wines are not only top-notch, but amazingly affordable, and Nero D’Avola is leading the way.

The Villa Pozzi is the most popular Nero D’Avola sold in the United States. When you open the 2013 you’ll notice cranberry aromas with a hint of raisin. It’s a medium-bodied red, slightly acidic, and definitely spritzy at first. After it warms up you’ll taste smooth flavors of cherry, almost a cherry cola taste, more tart than sweet. At less than $10 a bottle, this is an excellent value.

On my five-cork scale based on taste and value, the 2013 Villa Pozzi Nero D’Avola gets 3.5 corks!

