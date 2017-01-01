The Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show®

Presented by RAM ®…

60 years and still turning pages! We’re all about playing on the water, playing over water, playing in the water, and playing around the water!

We may not be the same show we were when your dad took you as a kid, but what is! We are still exciting in a different kind of way and the boats are 5 times as fast!

The Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show takes over the Duke Energy Convention Center January 13th-15th and January 18th-22nd. And this year we have your shot to win a Great Smoky Mountain Escape valued at $2,000! We’ve teamed up with Smoky Mountain Tour Connection to create a custom package specifically designed for you. Whether it’s spending time at a cabin, catching a show, or taking an outdoor excursion, Smoky Mountain Tour Connection is your one stop shop for vacation packages.