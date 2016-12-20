Notre Dame Basketball Player Surprised By Brother Who Returned From Afghanistan

Military homecomings always hit us right in the heart stings.
Notre Dame guard Matt Farrell thought he was only getting a video message from his brother who was deployed in Afghanistan, but he ended up with a whole lot more.
Then the entire arena went nuts when his brother walked onto the court. The whole family was at the game and they all came running onto the court. Check out the video below.
Grab some tissues.
A message from Matt Farrell’s deployed brother turns into the most amazing surprise at the @NDmbb game
What a moment. pic.twitter.com/VMftOIYtbT
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) December 20, 2016