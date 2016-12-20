8-Year-Old Boy Gets His Wish For Christmas Cards

There is a little boy living at St. Joseph’s Home whose only wish this year was to get Christmas Cards, and boy did he get them.

Andrew Little is 8-years-old. He is a quadriplegic and is in a wheelchair. He has now recieved over 1000 Christmas cards from all across the country. He even got letters from the Cincinnati Bengals and the Reds

It’s not too late for you to mail a card. Just send it to the address below.

Andrew Little

4181 Weathered Oaks Lane

Hamilton, Ohio 45011

To get more info click on the link