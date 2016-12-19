12-year-old writes Santa for mother’s heart transplant

This will warm your heart. A Texas boy, Arnulfo Guerra Jr., 12, wrote letter to Santa asking for a health heart for his mom. Here is part of the letter

Some of it got cut off. Here is everything else he wrote:

Dear Santa,

I believe in you and the miracles. Santa I don’t want toys for me, only I want a (healthy) heart for my mom, she’s sick, her diagnostic is transposition of the great (arteries) (T.G.A). I’m sad for her she’s 46 years and I only 12, next March 18 I will be 13 teen, we need her for many years more, me and my Dad pray all days for mom. Only I want is to see my mom (healthy) and happy. Thanks Santa. Love you!!’

The letter was obtained by a social worker and passed on to local firefighters. Firefighters from the Houston suburb of Channelview were moved by the letter. They decided to surprise Arnulfo and brought him gifts for the holidays.

